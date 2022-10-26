Hays County Food Bank to feed families for holidays

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY – It’s Turkeys Tackling Hunger season, and the Hays County Food Bank is asking for donations and help in fighting food insecurity around the holidays.

The week before Thanksgiving, volunteers and staff gather to hand out holiday meal boxes to low-income households and others facing food emergencies. These holiday meal boxes include a frozen turkey and traditional holiday sides that can be cooked and enjoyed at home.

By making a donation of $30 or more, at least one of the 1,500 households that the Hays County Food Bank serves will be fed.

“We know that hunger exists in every community and food is often the first thing people go without to make ends meet,” a representative of the Hays County Food Bank said in a news release. “HCFB asks you to take action this holiday season and help tackle hunger by supporting this campaign.”

Donations can be made by visiting haysfoodbank.org/donate and choosing the Turkeys Tackling Hunger campaign under Donor Intent. They can also be mailed to Hays County Food Bank, 220 Herndon Street San Marcos, TX 78666.

Another way to help is by distributing. Volunteers are needed to direct traffic, distribute food and dress in costume to keep the mood festive. Interested volunteers should contact Andrew Campbell, Volunteer Services Coordinator, at (512) 392-8300 x222 or acampbell@haysfoodbank.org.

Signing up for a holiday meal box

In order to receive a holiday meal box, households must sign up in advance – the sign-up period is open until Nov. 4 or while supplies last. During the registration process, people will choose which date and location to pick up the holiday meal box.

In order to qualify, households must meet one of the following:

• Have a household income at or below the 185% of the Federal Poverty Level (The food bank staff will be able to check your eligibility.)

• Have a temporary food emergency due to a natural disaster, loss of job, etc.

• Participation in one of the following government assistance programs:

– Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

– Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

– Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

– National School Lunch Program (NSLP or free or reduced-price school meals)

– Medicaid

Only one holiday meal box is allowed per household. Sign up online at https://turkeys.haysfoodbank.org or by calling (512) 392-8300 x225 Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. or Fridays from 8 a.m.to noon.