HCSO hosts Coffee with a Cop

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office hosted Coffee with a Cop on Oct. 20 at Meridian, located on Main Street in Buda, giving community members an opportunity to meet and talk with constables, deputies and police officers while also supporting a local coffee shop. The event aims to connect law enforcement and residents and build positive relationships with each other. The next Coffee with a Cop event will take place starting at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Summer Moon Coffee in Kyle.
About Author
Brittany Anderson
Brittany Anderson graduated from Texas State University in August 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at KTSW 89.9, Texas State University's radio station, for nearly two years in the web content department as a writer and assistant manager. She has reported for the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch since July 2021.