Photo By Brittany Anderson

HCSO hosts Coffee with a Cop

By on Buda, Community, Hays County, News

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office hosted Coffee with a Cop on Oct. 20 at Meridian, located on Main Street in Buda, giving community members an opportunity to meet and talk with constables, deputies and police officers while also supporting a local coffee shop. The event aims to connect law enforcement and residents and build positive relationships with each other. The next Coffee with a Cop event will take place starting at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Summer Moon Coffee in Kyle.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Several community members attended the latest Coffee with a Cop in Buda, including Hays CISD representatives Meredith Keller, Esperanza Orosco, Suzi Mitchell and Courtney Runkle.

