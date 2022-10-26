HCSO hosts Coffee with a Cop

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office hosted Coffee with a Cop on Oct. 20 at Meridian, located on Main Street in Buda, giving community members an opportunity to meet and talk with constables, deputies and police officers while also supporting a local coffee shop. The event aims to connect law enforcement and residents and build positive relationships with each other. The next Coffee with a Cop event will take place starting at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Summer Moon Coffee in Kyle.