Library breaks ground on expansion in Wimberley

By Megan Wehring

WIMBERLEY– The Wimberley Village Library (WVL) is undergoing a $6.5 million expansion to accommodate the growing community’s needs.

The WVL board of trustees purchased the adjoining lot, giving the project a total of 3.794 acres, and appointed the Building Committee to plan and implement the expansion/renovation of the library in January 2020. The committee has met weekly to plan the project.

Site work began in September 2022, and the building pad was completed by Oct. 5. The WVL broke ground on the expansion on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

With Ozona Bank’s support and matching pledge, the WVL is raising an additional $1 million to renovate the current building which will occur after the expansion is finished.

Changes in the remodel include:

• Replacement of the HV/AC system and lighting.

• The existing computer area, reference desk, Friend’s shelves, young adult section, DVD carousels, and audiobook section will be added to the current adult book collection space to form the adult service area located in the completely renovated current library building.

• The existing meeting room will become a Friends of the Library work/sales space, allowing year-round book sales.

• The existing children’s area will become small and medium meeting rooms and the reference section.

• The existing restrooms will not move but will be completely renovated.

The expansion is fully funded. For more information about how to donate toward the renovation, visit https://wimberleylibrary.kindful.com/.