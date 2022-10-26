See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
Local nurse shares breast cancer journey

By Megan Wehring

KYLE – A surprising diagnosis has inspired a local nurse to support other women with breast cancer. 

Erika Aguirre

Erika Aguirre, a patient care technician nurse in the ICU at Ascension Seton Hays, was diagnosed with breast cancer at 32 years old.

“It all started Jan. 1,” Aguirre explained. “I was lying in bed, my son jumped up and kind of brushed against my breast and it hurt. From there on, with my experience working at the hospital, I knew not to just let it go. I made appointments, scans and went from there.”

Aguirre started chemotherapy around the beginning of March, participated in gene testing and decided to do a double mastectomy. Because her lymph nodes were negative, she did not have to undergo radiation.

Despite receiving the news of her diagnosis, Aguirre continued to work full-time while receiving treatment. Aguirre’s team recently surprised her with a lunch to celebrate her last chemotherapy treatment and by sporting pink ribbons on their work bags. 

“Erika has shown grace and perseverance during this time by continuing her work in the ICU,” said Amber Stafford, nurse manager in the ICU at Ascension Seton Hays. “She is always willing to help without complaint. She is also still attending school to pursue her nursing degree. She is an inspiration to us and a true fighter!” 

Aguirre provided some encouragement for women who may be going through a similar situation.

“It sounds scary at first,” Aguirre said. “What you’re feeling is normal. You are going to feel depressed because it is something scary but medicine has really evolved and it’s not how they portray it on TV. You will feel tired (fatigued) but it’s something you can get through. It’s going to be worth it in the end – it’s just something that you have to do. … Speak to your doctor, they will help you.”

Aguirre has also started to build a team for the upcoming Race for the Cure. More information about that can be found at http://www.info-komen.org/goto/erika_aguirre. 

