New hair salon cultivates a cozy, elegant experience

By Brittany Anderson

KYLE — A vision of creating an “Instagram-worthy” hair salon has come true for three women in Kyle.

LMK Salon officially opened its doors on June 7, 2022 in Plum Creek. Owners Dasha Rose (“L”), Cayce Herrera (“M”) and Sarah Compton (“K”) are first-time business owners, having previously worked together at another salon.

Hailing from as close as south Austin to as far as El Paso and Pennsylvania, Rose said that the three felt drawn to open their salon in Kyle and stay close to the loyal clientele they had built.

“We enjoy the community around here and how close knit it can be,” Rose added.

When it came to designing the salon, Rose said that they wanted a place that felt comfortable and cozy but still looked and felt elegant. They also wanted to keep everything “close to home” and maintain a local edge, so they brought in Austin-based designer Kristin Marino, owner of KozyKasa, to help accomplish this goal.

Operating since January 2020, KozyKasa takes on both residential and commercial projects, but Marino said that working on LMK Salon in particular was an “amazing opportunity.”

“On that first initial phone call, I knew it was definitely a project I wanted to take,” Marino said.

LMK Salon’s stunning interior features mid-century modern touches, an emerald green ceiling, pink tiling, Texas-style artwork and nods to classic hair salons that add “fun and whimsical” touches.

“They [the owners]have such fun and amazing personalities,” Marino said. “Their goals were to be fun and bold, make a statement for their clientele and have it be their own.”

“The building is supposedly, from what we’ve been told, the oldest farmhouse in Kyle, so we wanted to keep that farmhouse feel but elevate that and have a ‘glam’ experience,” Rose said. “Kristin did a great job of having three owners — three girls, in particular — and bringing everyone’s vision together, and elevating the architecture already in the building. … Every room feels a little different, there’s a different touch.”

Marino said that she often finds design inspiration from her experiences traveling, with India and Mexico in particular.

“Everywhere I go, I’m finding inspiration in architecture. … [In India] there are a lot of cool patterns and prints; a lot of their towns and cities have bold, bright styles,” Marino said, adding that people also often overlook Mexico and that there is more than just “Cabo and Cancún.”

LMK Salon offers cut, style and extension services, color services like highlights and balayage and à la carte services such as brow tints and Brazilian blowouts. Find more information and book your appointment (and enjoy a glass of champagne) at www.lmksalon.com.