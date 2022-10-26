See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»»Sarah Pound Chapter celebrates 132 years of National Society
CONTRIUBUTED PHOTO From left: Sarah Pound Chapter members Betty Wachsmann, Gigi Sanchez, Karen Goodin, Kathy Irwin, Kathy Rienstra and Lisa Garza.

Sarah Pound Chapter celebrates 132 years of National Society

By on Dripping Springs, News

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Members of the Sarah Pound Dripping Springs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) participated in the annual Day of Service on Sunday, Oct. 16.

They chose this date to celebrate 132 years of the National Society.

This year’s Day of Service was performed at the Phillips Cemetery located in Dripping Springs. With permission from the board of the Phillips Cemetery Association, the participants did a general cleanup by trimming overgrown shrubbery, weed eating, washing headstones and raking and bagging loose leaves and flowers. 

“We all came away with a wonderful sense of pride and accomplishment after seeing the results of our efforts,” said Kathy Rienstra, Sarah Pound member.

Numerous early settlers of the Dripping Springs area and 16 Civil War veterans are buried in the Phillips Cemetery. The earliest documented burial is B. G. Sorrell who died on March 13, 1880.

About Author

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.