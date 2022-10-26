Sarah Pound Chapter celebrates 132 years of National Society

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Members of the Sarah Pound Dripping Springs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) participated in the annual Day of Service on Sunday, Oct. 16.

They chose this date to celebrate 132 years of the National Society.

This year’s Day of Service was performed at the Phillips Cemetery located in Dripping Springs. With permission from the board of the Phillips Cemetery Association, the participants did a general cleanup by trimming overgrown shrubbery, weed eating, washing headstones and raking and bagging loose leaves and flowers.

“We all came away with a wonderful sense of pride and accomplishment after seeing the results of our efforts,” said Kathy Rienstra, Sarah Pound member.

Numerous early settlers of the Dripping Springs area and 16 Civil War veterans are buried in the Phillips Cemetery. The earliest documented burial is B. G. Sorrell who died on March 13, 1880.