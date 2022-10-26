See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Wimberley wins 21-14 against Navarro

By on Sports, Wimberley Texans

By Wayland D. Clark

PHOTO BY JULIE ALBINI
Senior Hansen Collie goes up to catch a pass from Wimberley quarterback Cody Stover. Collie had three receptions for 58 yards.

The Texans (8-0 overall; 3-0 district) trailed 7-0 in the first quarter but put seven points on the board in each of the following quarters to beat visiting Navarro 21-14. 

Wimberley sophomore quarterback Cody Stover rushed for 89 yards and was 12 for 15 passing for 178 yards, and connected with Tru Couch and Noah Birdsong for touchdowns. 

Johnny Ball carried 11 times for 109 yards and had three receptions for 61 yards. 

The Texans travel to Lago Vista this Friday and host Austin Achieve on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. for the regular season finale.

