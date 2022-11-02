County celebrates completion of 1626 & 967

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY – Members of the project teams celebrated the completion of FM 1626 and FM 967 improvements on Tuesday, Oct. 25 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event featured remarks from Hays County commissioners Mark Jones (Pct. 2) and Walt Smith (Pct. 4), city of Buda Mayor Lee Urbanovsky and William “Willie” Semora, Jr., South Travis Area Engineer of the Texas Department of Transportation.

“FM 967 was a challenging project for parents, kids, and our bus drivers. With the community’s patience and the great work of the contractor, Hunter Industries, we got through it together,” Jones said. “It’s also a great time to recognize the completion of FM 1626. I want to thank our school bus drivers, parents, and all the folks going to work for your encouragement and patience. I miss hearing the good morning honks and waving to the kids while out there helping direct traffic.”

In 2020, the FM 1626 improvements were celebrated virtually due to the pandemic. The project expanded the roadway from two to four lanes, added a center turn lane and shoulders, installed sidewalks at Elm Grove Elementary School and added and expanded local bridges. This project was in partnership with TxDOT through the Pass-through Finance Program created in 2008 to accelerate transportation projects throughout the region. This project is the last to be completed by Hays County under the program.

The FM 967 improvements included adding a continuous center-turn lane from Oak Forest Drive to FM 1626, alleviating congestion for Carpenter Hill Elementary, Dahlstrom Middle and Johnson High schools. This area has already experienced reduced congestion, especially during peak times when parents and students drive to and from school. The FM 967 Improvements Project is funded through the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the 2016 Hays County Road Bond and TxDOT.

“I am committed to improving the quality of life for my friends and neighbors in Hays County. Providing safe and efficient travel is a key factor in this effort, and we are already seeing safer and more efficient travel for vehicles and pedestrians. I want to thank Commissioner Jones for championing both projects, and I look forward to bringing more roadway improvements like these to my precinct,” Smith said.