County commissioner fined by Texas Ethics Commission

By Brittany Anderson

HAYS COUNTY — The Texas Ethics Commission (TEC) has fined Hays County Pct. 2 commissioner Mark Jones $500 for two campaign violations.

The TEC found credible evidence of violations of Sections 253.031 and 254.063 of the Election Code.

Jones, who is running for Hays County Judge, told the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch that he acknowledged the errors but noted that this is the only violation in the many years that he has held office.

According to the TEC, Jones filed the January 2021 semiannual campaign finance report late on July 25, 2022. The report was due Jan. 15, 2021, thus violating Section 254.063 of the Code. The report disclosed $0 in total political contributions and $0 in total political expenditures.

In response, Jones swore that at the time the report was due, he was working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and forgot to file.

In addition, the charges state that Jones failed to file an amended campaign treasurer appointment, accepted political contributions and made political expenditures when a campaign treasurer appointment was not in effect. This was based on Jones’ January 2022 semiannual campaign finance report, filed Jan. 14, 2022, in which a new campaign treasurer was listed.

However, at the time the semiannual report was filed, Jones had not filed an amended campaign treasurer appointment form with Hays County to officially appoint the new treasurer.

In response, Jones filed an amended campaign treasurer appointment form on July 25, indicating that the change in treasurers occurred on or around Jan 1. According to his July 2022 semiannual report, Jones accepted political contributions totaling $34,712.75 and made political expenditures totaling $17,588.53 between Jan. 1 and June 30.

Per Section 253,031, a candidate may not knowingly accept a campaign contribution or make or authorize a campaign expenditure at a time when a treasurer is not in effect.

After considering the nature, circumstances, extent and consequences of the violations and the “sanction necessary to deter future violations,” the Commission imposed a $500 civil penalty.

The TEC document can be found at www.ethics.state.tx.us/enforcement/sworn_complaints/orders/filed.