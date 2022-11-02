See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»Dripping Springs Cook-Off Club awards to nonprofits
Contributed Photo

Dripping Springs Cook-Off Club awards to nonprofits

By on Community, Dripping Springs

The Dripping Springs Cook-Off Club awarded checks to several nonprofit organizations in the community. Pictured above, president Chris Bailey presents a $3,357.14 check to Kathy Clark, treasurer for The Friends Foundation, at the Club’s annual Chili, Salsa and Margarita competition at the Triangle. Other community nonprofits receiving checks for the same amount were PAWS, Helping Hands, VFW, Hays County CPS and Foster Village. The Club sponsors a seven category barbecue competition at the annual Founder’s Day Festival and the chili and salsa contest in the fall.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.