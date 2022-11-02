Dripping Springs Cook-Off Club awards to nonprofits

The Dripping Springs Cook-Off Club awarded checks to several nonprofit organizations in the community. Pictured above, president Chris Bailey presents a $3,357.14 check to Kathy Clark, treasurer for The Friends Foundation, at the Club’s annual Chili, Salsa and Margarita competition at the Triangle. Other community nonprofits receiving checks for the same amount were PAWS, Helping Hands, VFW, Hays County CPS and Foster Village. The Club sponsors a seven category barbecue competition at the annual Founder’s Day Festival and the chili and salsa contest in the fall.