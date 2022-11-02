Dripping Springs dominates Del Valle 66-7

By Amira Van Leeuwen

DRIPPING SPRINGS — “TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!” echoed through Tiger stadium all night long.

The Dripping Springs Tigers (8-1 overall, 6-1 district) dominated the Del Valle Cardinals (1-8 overall, 1-6 district) on Friday night in a high-scoring game of 66-7.

Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad put the Tigers in a good spot as he hit junior wide receiver Kyle Koch for a Tiger touchdown in the first quarter. Sophomore kicker Aidan Burgess kicked the extra point putting the Tigers on the board (7-0).

Junior cornerback Landon Requard intercepted a Del Valle pass at the beginning of the second quarter. The Tigers were already ahead (24-0) after Burgess kicked a 44-yard field goal to widen the lead. Just as quickly as they scored, they regained possession of the ball.

Requard’s interception was key for another Tiger touchdown, which Dripping Springs senior safety Kade Curry accomplished after rushing for 55-yards into the endzone. Burgess kicked the extra point, keeping the Tigers ahead (31-0).

Curry was on fire all night, scoring four touchdowns. He was also the leading rusher for the Tigers, averaging 21.5 yards per carry for a total of 226 yards.

But the offense could not take all the credit, as the Tiger defense made it nearly impossible for the Del Valle quarterbacks, senior Allen Fernett and sophomore Max Garlich, to move the ball. Combined, Garlich and Fernett attempted 40 passes but only completed about half. The Cardinals could only run for a little over a yard before a ferocious Tiger defense took them down, making it 45 tackles overall. The lead tackler of the night was senior linebacker Daniel Sedillo, who made seven tackles and recovered a Del Valle fumble, which put the Tigers in a good spot to score again.

Dripping Springs will close out district play against Anderson on Nov. 4 in Austin.