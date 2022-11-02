DSHS girls cross country advances

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – For the ninth consecutive year, the Dripping Springs High School (DSHS) girls cross country team is heading to the UIL State Meet after placing third at the Region IV-6A in Corpus Christi on Monday, Oct. 24.

Dripping Springs totaled 162 points as a team and was led by Madison Johnson who placed 21st with a time of 19:59 over the five-kilometer course. Austin Vandegrift captured the team title with 90 points, followed by Round Rock with 112. Cedar Park Vista Ridge placed fourth with 194 points to also advance to the state meet.

Chandler Latham was the second finisher for the DSHS Tigers, finishing 37th in 20:31. Sofia Vences (45th), Mia Simons (47th) and Rylea Bernhard (50th) crossed the finish line within 11 seconds of each other to complete the Dripping Springs scoring. Alexa Velasco (64th) and Laurel Hoskovec (83rd) rounded out the DSHS team.

The Tigers will race in the UIL 6A State Meet on Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. More information can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org/cross-country/state.