See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»»DSHS girls cross country advances

DSHS girls cross country advances

By on Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – For the ninth consecutive year, the Dripping Springs High School (DSHS) girls cross country team is heading to the UIL State Meet after placing third at the Region IV-6A in Corpus Christi on Monday, Oct. 24. 

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Back row, from left: Alexa Velasco, Sofia Vences, Chandler Latham and Madison Johnson. Front row, from left: Laurel Hoskovec, Mia Simons and Rylea Bernhard.

Dripping Springs totaled 162 points as a team and was led by Madison Johnson who placed 21st with a time of 19:59 over the five-kilometer course. Austin Vandegrift captured the team title with 90 points, followed by Round Rock with 112. Cedar Park Vista Ridge placed fourth with 194 points to also advance to the state meet.

Chandler Latham was the second finisher for the DSHS Tigers, finishing 37th in 20:31. Sofia Vences (45th), Mia Simons (47th) and Rylea Bernhard (50th) crossed the finish line within 11 seconds of each other to complete the Dripping Springs scoring. Alexa Velasco (64th) and Laurel Hoskovec (83rd) rounded out the DSHS team.

The Tigers will race in the UIL 6A State Meet on Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. More information can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org/cross-country/state. 

About Author

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.