DSISD approves Samaritan Center contract

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – To provide mental health support services for teachers and staff, Dripping Springs ISD is entering into a contract with Samaritan Center for Counseling and Pastoral Care, Inc. (Samaritan Center).

Samaritan Center agrees to provide on-demand counseling services to DSISD employees including but not limited to the following:

• Individual counseling

• Consultation services

• Assessment and referral

• Crisis intervention

• Teacher support groups

• Training and program development

• Support employees in connecting to EAP and/or more permanent counseling services, case management and family services

• Individual and/or group counseling sessions in-person and virtual

• Drop-in teacher support in-person and virtual

• Psychoeducational training/materials

• Crisis support

The center also agrees to provide the following:

• A full-time licensed mental health professional (LPC, LMFT, LCSW, LMSW).

• To support 8 campuses in Dripping Springs ISD.

• Maintain all malpractice and liability insurance.

Dripping Springs ISD agrees to provide the following:

• Confidential, designated space on each campus for services to be provided.

• Access to the internet connection in order for the Samaritan Center therapist to complete documentation as necessary for the position.

• Payment for services within 30 days of receipt of invoice.

This is a temporary position with a start date of Nov. 1, 2022 and will be completed on June 8, 2023. Services will be billed at a daily rate of $395.35 for the 136 days left in the 2022-2023 school year to be billed through June 8, 2023.

“We are very excited that we now have this service for our staff,” said Mary Jane Hetrick, board president.