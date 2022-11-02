Johnson City takes Texans to five games

By Wayland D. Clark

In a pre-playoff volleyball warm up game, the Texans were tested and came on top. But it took five games to do it.

Johnson City won the first set 25-20 and Wimberley won the next two 25-22 and 25-16. The Lady Texans couldn’t stop the Eagles in the fourth set, but won 16-14 in the fifth set for the 3-2 overall win. Laney Hennessee led the attack with 12 kills. Maddy Harris and Rhagen Masur each had 15 digs. Kenslee Brown had 4 blocks.

At press time, the Lady Texans will take on YWLA (Young Women’s Leadership Academy) of San Antonio on Nov. 1 and a win will match Wimberley with Columbia or Needville in the Area round of the playoffs.