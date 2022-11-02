Nonprofit offers free Narcan in Hays County

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – A local nonprofit focused on recovery is offering a free Narcan stand.

With the recent presence of fentanyl and related deaths, Outsiders Anonymous has followed a calling to help. Free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips are offered 24 hours a day at 324 Riverwalk Drive, Suite 218, in San Marcos.

“With the fentanyl epidemic hitting our county hard, it’s truly imperative that we keep our kids alive, and Narcan can easily reverse the effects of an overdose,” said Adam Holt, founder and owner of Outsiders Anonymous. “I just want the community to know that there is a resource so that they can take advantage of it.”

Anybody is able to use it anonymously without data collection or reporting requirements.

Outsiders Anonymous opened in June as the only 100% free gym in the state of Texas with the mission of providing free fitness training and a sober community to help people run from relapse and lift them into a life worth living.

“We were sort of birthed out of some research that we had the great pleasure to be involved in,” Holt said. “Relapse rates can be reduced through fitness and early recovery. It’s certainly changed my life and other people’s lives. We are just trying to do that in a feasible way for the community.”