CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Graph of DSISD’s enrollment projections through 2027-2028.

Sixth elementary potential for DSISD

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Dripping Springs ISD is looking at a potential sixth elementary school – one of the many items proposed in the district’s $481.13 million bond package on the upcoming ballot. 

On Oct. 24, the Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees approved a contract with Pfluger Architects, Inc. to provide architectural and engineering services for the Elementary #6 Project. 

In September, the board approved PBK Architects, Inc., Pfluger Architects, Inc., and VLK Architects, Inc. as the most highly qualified firms for services specified, as well as possible architectural and engineering and construction administration services for November 2022 bond construction projects. The board also previously approved using unspent 2018 bond funds to start early design work (schematic design) on the Elementary #6 Project.

Trustee Stefani Reinold questioned what funds are being used for the project and if it’s contingent on whether the bond passes in the November election. 

“You’re exactly right,” said Clint Pruett, director of facilities and construction. “Going back to June, the board had approved the use of remaining 2018 bond funds for early design work on a couple of these projects. The contract, which was prepared by our legal counsel, addresses that so the schematic design portion will be funded by the remaining 2018 bond funds and any design after the schematic is contingent upon [the bond passing].”

Pruett added that the property is large enough for both an elementary school and a middle school. It would also allow for either separate or combined campuses. 

“I think it would be part of that future charrette, not a part of this design,” said Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz. “This design, we are only building one school right now so we are not going to plan on how to combine them. We are going to make sure our design does not preclude that because then we have that prototype that can be connected or disconnected.”

Reinold and Morris-Kuentz agreed that the design will be flexible.

Everything is conceptual only at this step, trustee Olivia Barnard clarified.

“As a board, we said that it’s so important that we are building an envelope that is safe and secure that has the square footage,” Barnard said. “But we are not going to be looking at the outlandish architectural concepts and saving money. My point is just at this contract stage, it’s design–only. There is no commitment on spending and there are really no construction bids yet.”

Reinold highlighted that district is undergoing fast growth. 

“By the demographer’s report, we actually need three additional elementary schools by 2028,” Reinold said. “That’s five years, y’all. Five years. We actually only have one of those elementary’s in this current bond package.”

For more information about DSISD’s 2022 bond package, visit https://www.dsisdtx.us/bond2022. 

