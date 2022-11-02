Tobias shares life behind the dais

By Amira Van Leeuwen

Michael Tobias always wanted to be Ponch from the 1970s cop series “CHiPs.”

“I don’t know if it’s because he had all the hair and he had all the ladies, but it was just something that as a kid, I was always drawn to,” Tobias said.

Many could consider Tobias as someone who works a double life as a senior corrections officer with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the Kyle City Council.

“It goes all the way back to when I was a kid,” Tobias said. “I always wanted to be in some form of public service.”

Although he was originally interested in becoming a firefighter, he decided not to pursue that career because of his asthma.

Tobias has worked in law enforcement with TSCO for 19 years. When he was a cadet, long before becoming a corrections officer, Tobias was interested in being a police officer on patrol until he transferred to a different facility: the downtown booking area.

“I felt that that was more of my calling,” Tobias said.

The jail has various departments and units like transportation, the medical unit and courts. Tobias said that they get trained, so they have the ability to move around in different areas.

“It’s not just you go in there, carry a set of keys, feed inmates and you just take them outside for rec. There’s a lot more that goes on with it,” Tobias said.

On top of his regular job, Tobias also serves on the Kyle City Council. His duties involve administrative work, communicating with the general public and residents, sending emails, making phone calls and collaborating with city staff daily.

Tobias had been asked to consider running for a city council position since 2009, but it wasn’t until former District 6 council member Daphne Tenorio resigned in 2019 that the opportunity presented itself.

Tobias was sworn in in February 2020, after campaigning for only three or four weeks. He attended two city council meetings but then COVID-19 hit, which he considered to be a significant challenge as a newly sworn-in council member.

“I had to learn everything virtually,” Tobias said. “The city halls were closed. We couldn’t have contact with each other; we couldn’t meet, we didn’t know the whole protocol for this type of virus. So we were kind of just going day-by-day.”

Tobias pondered on whether he had come to a crossroads with his career, but he also knew he wanted to continue serving his community and felt it was the perfect time to do it.

“That’s why I decided to go ahead and run in the special election of 2019-2020,” Tobias said.

Although honored and excited to serve in both capacities, it is challenging. So, Tobias has learned to prioritize assignments ahead of time.

Tobias has also learned to have self-consideration. On Wednesdays, he gives himself a small break to diffuse and goes for a walk or exercise at his gym. Before a work-related accident resulted in a severed finger, Tobias also enjoyed playing guitar.

Tobias feels motivated not only by faith but also his family.

“I’m proud to say that my family, and my mom and my dad, have always been inspirational for me to always do my best and follow my dreams,” Tobias said.

Tobias plans to continue serving two communities as an officer and member of the city council for the foreseeable future.