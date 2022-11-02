Wimberley opens new park

Staff Report

WIMBERLEY – Adjacent to the downtown square at 109 Oak Drive, visitors and locals of Wimberley now have a new landing space at the newly-celebrated Oak Park and Welcome Center.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday, Oct. 23, for the complex. The city also recognized the completion of the downtown sewer at the event and the unveiling of a bronze boot sculpture donated on behalf of the Wimberley Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance (WVACA).

The city’s downtown sewer system was fully implemented in 2021 and was a critical enabler in providing adequate restroom facilities throughout Wimberley Square and adjacent areas. Wimberley’s downtown wastewater project is now providing sewer services to approximately 100 properties in the downtown district and more than 90% of eligible property owners are now connected.

“Access to a public sewer system provided opportunities for our downtown property owners, and also for the city to address the needs of both visitors and locals,” said Mayor Gina Fulkerson. “The ideal property became available on Oak Drive and working together with local designers and contractors, we’re able to check all of the boxes.”

The project was designed by Wimberley-based architecture firm, OoA. Percheron Construction, and the construction contract was awarded in November 2021. It was funded by a combination of general obligation bonds, American Rescue Plan and city reserve funds. The portion creating a covered directory of attractions and businesses was paid for with Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues, which is allowed under Texas law. A $50,000 donation from Sonora Bank also helped make the project possible.

“It’s been rewarding to be involved with a project that not only serves an immediate need in the community but that will continue to serve for years to come. We thank the city of Wimberley for allowing OoA to be part of this endeavor,” said Neel Morton, AIA, OoA project architect.

Six ADA parking spaces are connected to Wimberley Square itself with compliant sidewalks. An additional 130-plus parking spaces make up this key addition to Wimberley’s downtown.

On the porch of the restroom building is a directory including a map of the district listing the names and locations of businesses, parks, and points of interest. The map also includes locations of Wimberley’s noted art boot “Bootiful” project, sponsored by WVACA.

The bronze boot sculpture located in front of the Welcome Center building was donated to the city by WVACA through the generosity of WVACA’s past president, Dr. Hilda V. Carpenter and her husband Steven J. Green. The four-foot bronze boot called “Hill Country Soul” is a gift to the city of Wimberley from WVACA in appreciation of the town’s continuing support for the area’s diverse creative arts.

Oak Park, designed and maintained by Wimberley’s Parks & Recreation Department, is a community gathering space that features high-quality artificial turf and includes bistro-style seating and several outdoor games.

“Whether you’re a visitor or a local, you can stroll this park, take a break, watch your kids play, or join in on the fun,” said Richard Shaver, Wimberley Parks & Recreation director. “This is what we envision for all of our parks.”

“Not only does Oak Park & Welcome Center create much safer access to our Square, it has the potential to alleviate traffic in the Square,” said Mayor Pro Tem Rebecca Minnick. “We are all proud of the final product.”

The site features metal landscape planters planted with drought-tolerant cacti sponsored by Kevin Fowler, Flying C Cattle, Molly & Micah Bowen, Friends of Wimberley Parks, Gina and Tom Fulkerson, Rebecca and Don Minnick, and Teresa Shell and Scott See.

Additional planters are available for sponsorship by calling the city of Wimberley at 512-847-0025.