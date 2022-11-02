Wimberley wins 31-28 over Lago Vista

By Wayland D. Clark

A 17-14 lead in the first quarter turned out to be the difference for the Wimberley Texans, who scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

Lago Vista led 28-24 at the end of the third quarter but the Texans kept them off the board in the fourth quarter.

The Texans sophomore quarterback Cody Stoever completed 19 of 26 passes for 256 yards with touchdown passes to seniors Caden Heatly and Ryan Shaw. Tru Couch led receivers with 5 receptions totaling 84 yards.

Stoever rushed for 77 yards including two touchdown runs and averaged more than 5 yards per carry. Johnny Ball had 7 carries for 34 yards. Gage Tumlinson was good on all 4 PATs and his 31-yard field goal in the first quarter proved to be the decider in the win.

Wimberley will host Austin Achieve at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Texans Stadium for the final home game of the regular season.