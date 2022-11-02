See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»WISD bus drivers to receive $100 monthly bonuses
Image from Hays CISD.

WISD bus drivers to receive $100 monthly bonuses

By on News, Wimberley

By Megan Wehring 

WIMBERLEY – Wimberley ISD bus drivers who have perfect attendance will receive a monthly bonus. 

On Monday, Oct. 24, the WISD Board of Trustees approved a recommendation to provide its bus drivers with an incentive payment of $100 for each month they do not miss a morning or afternoon route during a calendar month in which students are transported. 

“The district has not currently had to suspend or delay any of our routes this year,” said Allen Bruggman, communications director for WISD. “However, we are at the very edge of our staffing limit in our Transportation Department, so much so that our director and our mechanic have regularly been driving routes. In addition, we’ve asked a few of our coaches/teachers that have their bus CDL licenses to serve as emergency route drivers, in the event of an absence by a regular driver.”

Bruggman added that the incentive is a way to reward the district’s drivers with perfect attendance during this “particularly challenging time.”

“We do have a few drivers in training that are set to be fully licensed sometime in December, which will hopefully ease the burden our Transportation Department is currently facing,” Bruggman said. 

Candidates who are interested in driving a bus for WISD can apply online at wimberleyisd.net/workatWISD.

About Author

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.