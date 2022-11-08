See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»»Kyle PD arrests two in connection to mailbox thefts

Kyle PD arrests two in connection to mailbox thefts

By on Kyle, News

STAFF REPORT

KYLE — The Kyle Police Department made two arrests following multiple reports of theft of mail and vandalized mailboxes.

Daniel Avila, 38, and Stevie Bookout, 28, both of San Antonio, were identified as suspects in the investigation and were arrested and charged on several counts.

Stevie Bookout

Daniel Avila

Avila is facing 32 different charges, including failure to identify fugitive, second degree
felony of mail theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous
drug, multiple credit card abuses, fraud possession/use of identifying information,
forgery of financial instrument and criminal mischief.

Bookout faces 16 different charges including a second-degree felony of mail theft, possession of
dangerous drug, multiple credit card abuses, fraud possession/use of identifying
information, forgery of financial instrument and criminal mischief.

Detectives were able to successfully recover and return a large portion of
the mail that was stolen.

Because this is an ongoing investigation by Kyle PD, this is also a developing story. The Hays Free Press will update the public if more information becomes available.

About Author

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.