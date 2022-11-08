Kyle PD arrests two in connection to mailbox thefts

STAFF REPORT

KYLE — The Kyle Police Department made two arrests following multiple reports of theft of mail and vandalized mailboxes.

Daniel Avila, 38, and Stevie Bookout, 28, both of San Antonio, were identified as suspects in the investigation and were arrested and charged on several counts.

Avila is facing 32 different charges, including failure to identify fugitive, second degree

felony of mail theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous

drug, multiple credit card abuses, fraud possession/use of identifying information,

forgery of financial instrument and criminal mischief.

Bookout faces 16 different charges including a second-degree felony of mail theft, possession of

dangerous drug, multiple credit card abuses, fraud possession/use of identifying

information, forgery of financial instrument and criminal mischief.

Detectives were able to successfully recover and return a large portion of

the mail that was stolen.

Because this is an ongoing investigation by Kyle PD, this is also a developing story. The Hays Free Press will update the public if more information becomes available.