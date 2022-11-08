LIVE UPDATES: Unofficial November 8 Election results

BY MEGAN WEHRING

HAYS COUNTY — Below are the unofficial results for the General Election held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Hays County. Results will remain unofficial until canvassed and certified.

Out of 167,750 registered voters in Hays County, 65,332 ballots were cast with a 38.95% voter turnout through the close of business on Nov. 8, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. The following are cumulative early voting results as of 7:53 p.m.

Hays County Judge

Ruben Becerra (incumbent): 33,587 (51.76%)

Mark Jones: 31,300 (48.24%)

Commissioners Court

Precinct 2

Mike Gonzalez: 4,701 (36.49%)

Michelle Gutierrez Cohen: 8,181 (63.51%)

Precinct 4

Walt Smith (incumbent): 11,339 (52.10%)

Susan Cook: 10,424 (47.90%)

County Clerk

Elaine Cárdenas (incumbent): 35,291 (54.89%)

Linda Duran: 28,999 (45.11%)

County Treasurer

Daphne Sanchez Tenorio: 34,483 (53.72%)

Britney Bolton Richey: 29,711 (46.28%)

District Clerk

Beverly Crumley: 30,549 (47.63%)

Avrey Anderson: 33,585 (52.37%)

District Attorney

David Puryear: 29,437 (45.54%)

Kelly Higgins: 35,206 (54.46%)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5

Sandra Bryant (incumbent): 7,183 (58.83%)

Karen Marshall: 5,026 (41.17%)

Kyle City Council

District 1

Marina Tupikov: 1,171 (15.28%)

Neal Breen: 446 (5.82%)

Marc McKinney: 1,470 (19.18%)

Amanda Stark: 2,271 (29.63%)

Nick Madsen: 774 (10.10%)

Bear Heiser 1,533 (20.00%)

District 3

Robert Rizo (incumbent): 3,675 (47.63%)

Miguel A. Zuniga: 4,401 (52.37%)

City of Kyle Prop A

The issuance of bonds in the amount of $294,000,000 for streets, bridges and sidewalks and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

For: 6,196 (65.45%)

Against: 3,271 (34.55%)

Dripping Springs ISD Bond Election

Prop A

The issuance of $199,280,000 of bonds by DSISD for school facilities including a new elementary school and middle school expansion, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For: 7,517 (49.46%)

Against: 7,680 (50.54%)

Prop B

The issuance of $275,350,000 of bonds by DSISD for school facilities including a new high school and the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For: 7,165 (47.18%)

Against: 8,023 (52.82%)

Prop C

The issuance of $6,505,000 of bonds by DSISD for instructional technology and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For: 7,251 (47.84%)

Against: 7,907 (52.16%)

Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees

Place 5

Chad Canine: 3,030 (48.23%)

Lindsey Deringer: 3,253 (51.77%)