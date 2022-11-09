Buda moves to Stage 2 drought

Staff Report

BUDA — The city of Buda implemented “Stage 2” drought conservation measures as of Monday, Nov 7.

The move to Stage 2 restrictions is partially precipitated by the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District’s (BSEACD) move to Stage 3 restrictions for the Barton Springs aquifer. Buda receives approximately 25% of its water supply from the Edwards Aquifer.

The Barton Springs Segment of the Edwards Aquifer continues to decline and has reached critical level. At the same time, recent rainfall has not produced sufficient runoff to recharge groundwater levels.

“It is imperative that we do our part to help mitigate the impact on declining groundwater levels and the health of Barton Springs,” said Blake Neffendorf, Buda’s assistant director of public works. “Outdoor landscaping watering needs tend to be minimal during late fall and winter months.”

Water conservation information can be found at www.budatx.gov/232/Water-Conservation Code Ordinance Section 24.06.

The Stage II restrictions are as follows:

Waste of water:

• Prohibited at all times.

Irrigation with hose-end and automatic sprinkler systems:



• Twice per week on designated day; prohibited between the hours of midnight and 7 p.m.

• Odd-numbered residential: Wednesday and Saturday.

• Even-numbered residential: Thursday and Sunday.

• Commercial, mixed use and multi-family: Tuesday and Friday.

• It is recommended that outdoor watering be limited to one of the permitted watering days each week to promote conservation.

Irrigation with handheld bucket, handheld hose, soaker hose, or drip irrigation system:

• Restricted to the outdoor watering twice-per-week schedule.

• Prohibited between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Irrigation of vegetable gardens:

• Allowed using a handheld bucket, handheld hose, soaker hose or drip irrigation system on any day but prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Irrigation to protect trees:

• Allowed using a soaker hose, automatic bubbler, tree watering bag, or similar device placed within the tree’s dripline on any day but prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Commercial nurseries:

• Subject to the time restrictions when using automated irrigation systems but may operate any day. Use of handheld bucket, handheld hose with positive shutoff device, soaker hose, and/or drip irrigation systems are permitted at any time on any day.

Foundation watering:

• Any day and at any time. However, saturation to the point it causes pooling in the yard or runoff is prohibited.

Swimming pools:

• Filling of new swimming pools using municipal water is prohibited.

• Makeup water for existing swimming pools is allowed.

• Pool surfaces shall be covered at least 50% when not in use.

Aesthetic water features:

• Non-recirculating prohibited at all times.

Washing of impervious surfaces:

• Prohibited, unless required for health and safety.

Vehicle washing:

• Noncommercial vehicle washing is allowed at any time but must comply with the twice-per-week outdoor watering schedule using a handheld bucket or a handheld hose equipped with a positive shut-off device.

• Commercial vehicle washing is allowed on any day and at any time.

• Charity car washes are prohibited unless held at and using a commercial car wash facility to wash vehicles.

Other nonessential water uses:

• Allowed, but all reasonable measures shall be taken to limit the use.

Construction water:

• Construction water used for non-potable needs, such as dust suppression, shall utilize alternative sources of water such as rainwater, graywater, and reclaimed water to the maximum extent available. The city manager may cap withdrawals from construction meters connected to the city water system.