Builders FirstSource relocates to Kyle

STAFF REPORT

KYLE — Builders FirstSource, the nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials, is relocating its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility to Kyle.

Currently based in Buda, the company will move into a larger, 47,000-square-foot building in Kyle, creating 40 new jobs in the city and investing more than $16 million into the region.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in Texas,” said Builders FirstSource Division President Mike Hiller. “Builders FirstSource is invested in building communities, and our growth in Texas not only benefits the people of Kyle, but our business as well. We look forward to a continued successful partnership with Hays County.”

The announcement became official during the Nov. 1 Kyle City Council meeting when the council approved a performance-based grant agreement with the company. Hays County also entered into a performance-based agreement with the company during the commissioners court meeting that morning.

“With this new location, Builders FirstSource will become the city of Kyle’s largest payer of sales taxes and a fundamentally critical business in our city,” said Victoria Vargas, Kyle’s economic development director. “Companies like Builders FirstSource realize that Kyle has the critical infrastructure to support exponential growth and business success, which is diversifying our local economy, strengthening our local tax base, and improving the quality of life for our residents.”

Located along I-35, the new location will primarily be used to supply building materials to residential builders who are constructing new homes along the I-35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio. Construction of the building in Kyle is estimated to begin in Q1 2023, with an anticipated completion date of July 2023. Rail spur work and site work has commenced.

This location is the first economic development announcement in the Texas Innovation Corridor for fiscal year 2023 (which began Oct. 1, 2022). The region is growing on unmatched success from fiscal year 2022, which finished with nine announcements totaling more than $2 billion in capital investment, 2,500 jobs and more than $284 million in projected new tax revenues.

“The Texas Innovation Corridor’s construction and real estate market continues to exponentially outshine other markets across the country, which makes the timing of this business expansion so pivotal,” said Jason Giulietti, president and CEO of the Greater San Marcos Partnership. “Hays County was the perfect launchpad for Builders FirstSource, and the company’s strategic decision to remain in Hays County during this growth underscores the region’s attributes that continue to set companies up for success.”