Commissioners hear ARPA presentations

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – The Hays County Commissioners Court considered several presentations by Ardurra on Tuesday for using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the area.

Kyle Area Senior Zone

The Kyle Area Senior Zone (KASZ) is requesting $106,000 to obtain construction-ready documents for a new community center, support operations and provide a one-year salary for a new director position. It has outgrown the existing facility, located at 101 S Burleson Street in Kyle.

KASZ will be responsible for collecting and managing all eligibility documents, said Molly Quirk, representative of Ardurra. Audits will be performed to determine compliance with the program requirements and oversight of spending. Program progress will be monitored.

“We know that COVID forced isolation on many of our residents,” said commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe. “It had a tremendous negative impact on our seniors, and we believe that we can enhance the health and well-being of our seniors with this new facility.”

Betty Conley, president of KASZ, said she is grateful that the commissioners court is considering allocating the ARPA funds for the organization.

“COVID really did hurt us,” Conley said. “We have a lot of seniors that are isolated in depression. This building only holds 125, and I can only feed 80. I am turning people away, so we are very happy that you are even considering us for this.”

Ingalsbe added that due to maximum occupancy restrictions, 22% to 53% of KASZ members are unable to participate.

Wimberley Education Foundation

The Wimberley Education Foundation’s (WEF) funding of teacher grants for 2020 was reduced as a result of COVID-19, Quirk explained. Group and crowd restrictions curtailed the size of fundraising events.

WEF provided profit and loss statements for 2019 and 2020 to support its eligibility as a beneficiary of ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. WEF can demonstrate pandemic-related harm up to $21,600 for the first year of the pandemic. Additional analysis would be needed to confirm continued harm in subsequent years.

Burke Center for Youth

Burke Center for Youth (BCFY) is a nonprofit that normally receives a substantial part of its support from a governmental unit or the public to provide therapeutic experiences and treatment services at Pathfinders Ranch in Driftwood to young men and boys.

BCFY can demonstrate pandemic-related harm up to $2,229,989 in the first year of the pandemic. Additional analysis would be needed to confirm continued harm in subsequent years. BCFY’s initial suggested award is $50,000.

“It really does a great job of providing guidance to young men and opportunities once they get out of a really bad situation,” said commissioner Walt Smith. “Every one of those situations is unique. They truly offer career and technical training and other things on-site. … They offer classes, everything from traditional coursework that you would expect at a high school all the way to ag, mechanics and automotive. They are really an asset to Driftwood and our community.”

Gunner Thames Memorial Foundation

Gunner Thames Memorial Foundation (GTM) is a nonprofit that raises funds to distribute to deserving kids in the form of scholarships, 4-H/Future Farmers of America projects and families in crisis in Hays County.

GTM can demonstrate pandemic-related harm up to $50,000 in the first year of the pandemic. Additional analysis would be needed to confirm continued harm in subsequent years. GTM’s initial suggested award is $50,000.

“[Gunner Thames] was a young man in Hays County and he was really loved and liked by all who knew him,” Smith said. “He was very active in the Texas High School Rodeo Association, FFA and 4-H. Here, in 2011, he was tragically killed in a rodeo accident and that was when [GTM] was established for the youth of Hays County.”

Dripping Springs Education Foundation

Similar to the one in Wimberley, the Dripping Springs Education Foundation (DSEF) had to deal with the suspension of the Innovative Teaching Grants and Student Leadership Grants programs for the 2020-2021 school year due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

DSEF can demonstrate pandemic-related harm up to $22,808 for the first year of the pandemic. Additional analysis would be needed to confirm continued harm in subsequent years. DSEF’s initial suggested award is $22,808.

Hill Country Rally for Kids

Lastly, Hill Country Rally for Kids, Inc. (HCR) is a nonprofit that raises awareness and contributes donations to other local charities and other nonprofit organizations that support youth programs in the Hill Country area of Texas.

HCR can demonstrate pandemic related harm up to $262,287 in the first year of the pandemic. Additional analysis would be needed to confirm continued harm in subsequent years. HCR’s initial suggested award is $50,000.

The Hays County Commissioners Court did not vote on providing funding for these organizations and programs, as the items were for presentation only, but they will vote on the adoption of the funding during the next meeting.