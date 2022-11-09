See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»Dripping Springs art teacher wins national contest
A colorful abstract design by Molly McFee.

Dripping Springs art teacher wins national contest

By on Community, Dripping Springs, News

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – People often say that art can be made of anything. For Molly McFee, she knows that to be true. 

The Cypress Springs Elementary art teacher has kept a secret for a year: she won a national design competition that was a collaboration with Bounty and Brit + Co. Supporting emerging artists and designers, the competition asked contestants to design a graphic for a new paper towel collection with the ‘A Clean Fresh Start’ theme that recently launched.

Molly McFee

“I originally entered because I was really interested in winning a scholarship to a course that Brit + Co has called Selfmade, [which is]an entrepreneur course,” McFee said. “When I saw that they were offering scholarships for that course, I decided to enter the contest because it’s a $2,000 scholarship.”

Over 300 people entered the contest and McFee was one of eight designers announced as a winner. 

Designing a paper towel is something that McFee never imagined she would ever do.

“It’s kind of surprising. It feels a little bit random, but it’s a super cool opportunity and neat that my art is on something that millions of people will be using,” McFee said. 

McFee has been teaching kids for a total of 15 years – while making art has always been a passion, she did not start creating as a form of self-expression until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. 

“When COVID started, I was living alone so I just started creating art to fill my days,” McFee said. “In December 2020, I started exploring collage. My collages are pretty abstract; they reference nature but in an abstract way. I generally paint the paper with acrylic gouache, and I often add patterns. Making art is very therapeutic for me, so a lot of the pattern-making is very relaxing for me. … My art is pretty spontaneous, and I usually don’t have a plan for what I am going to do.”

A circular design by Molly McFee.

While she is used to primarily using paper for her designs, the competition had her get out of her comfort zone to use a digital program.

“I took the shapes that I cut out of paper and drew them digitally,” McFee said. “Bounty gave all of the designers full freedom on how to design it. They gave a lot of freedom with constraints, I would say. They limited the color palette due to the process of creating paper towels.”

Creating art has now become McFee’s new favorite way to decompress after a long, stressful day. 

“I often make art while I’m cooking dinner or when I’m getting ready for bed,” McFee said. “It allows my mind to go to a less stressful place and wind down. I’m finally in a state where I am just making art to simply create and very cool opportunities have come from just creating to create without trying to sell it to somebody or anything like that.”

About Author

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

