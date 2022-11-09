Hawks blow out Lobos in cross-town rivalry game 64-29

By Amira Van Leeuwen

BUDA — Hays Hawks (6-4 overall, 3-4 district) ended the season on a high note after winning 64-29 against the Lehman Lobos (2-8 overall, 0-7 district).

“We feel very fortunate to be able to finish the season on a positive win,” Hays head coach Les Goad said.

During the first quarter, the Hawks snap went over the punter’s head which led to a safety for the Lobos to put them on the board (2-0).

Shortly after, Hawks senior fullback Kyree Payton ran for a touchdown, putting the Hawks ahead (6-2). The Hawks 2-point conversion was successful after Hays senior running back Chris Bruce rushed into the endzone (8-2). After the 2-point conversion, Lehman was back in possession of the ball, but not for long, as Bruce intercepted a Lehman pass to end the quarter.

At the beginning of the second quarter, senior quarterback Tyler Mcinvale rushed for a 2-yard touchdown and a failed 2-point conversion that left the Hawks in the lead (14-2).

Lehman turned over the ball again and gave the ball right back to Hays and with nine minutes left in the second quarter, senior running back Zach Obara ran for 2-yards for another Hawks touchdown. The PAT by junior kicker Cameron Noto was good, leaving the Hawks up (21-2).

Lehman responded with a touchdown of its own as junior quarterback Collin Richardson completed a 30-yard pass to senior wide receiver Eddie Martinez for a Lobos touchdown as the first half wound down. The extra point was good (21-9).

However, the Hawks weren’t quite finished as an opening in the Lehman defense allowed Payton to sprint for 35-yards into the endzone for another Hawks touchdown. The PAT was successful, and the Hawks widened the lead (28-9). With under a minute left, Payton rushed for another Hays touchdown and was successful in scoring the extra two points (36-9).

After the Hawks scored, Lehman was in possession of the ball, but a fumble led to another Hawks touchdown after being recovered and returned to the Hawks endzone by junior offensive linebacker Dillan Lofton. Noto’s PAT was good making the score (43-9), putting the game out of reach for the Lobos at the half.

With about 6 minutes left in the third quarter, the Hawks scored again, and the PAT was good, extending their lead (50-9).

On the next possession, the Lobos put together a decent drive to put the score at 50-15. Lobos junior quarterback Noah Long completed a pass to Martinez. After the pass, junior running back (Zeke) Eric Holland rushed to score a touchdown with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. The PAT was good.

Later in the half, Long managed to cut the score after he rushed up the field for a Lehman first down and brought the team within scoring distance. Lehman scored and the extra point was good (50-22) but the damage was already done.

The Hawks rushed to extend their lead (64-22) to put the game away with two more scores. Long completed a pass to senior wide receiver Lukas Champion for the Lobos to add an inconsequential score to close out the game (64-29).

“It is always difficult to say goodbye to such a great group of seniors. We thank them for the special memories and look forward to the future,” Goad said.