Local businesses, organizations to honor veterans

By Brittany Anderson

HAYS COUNTY — Businesses and organizations around Hays County are honoring veterans all weekend with parades, fundraisers and more.

Kyle/Buda

Buda VFW will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. in the Bradfield Village Park parking lot. Additionally, the community is invited to enjoy a Veterans Day display at the Buda Public Library beginning Nov. 7.

Lehman High School is holding a Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. There will be an armed forces flag presentation, presentation of flag colors, recognition of veterans and their families and guest speakers. Veterans are invited to sign up to be honored during the assembly; by contacting Lehman High School principal Karen Zuniga at karen.zuniga@hayscisd.net or 512-268-8454.

Memorial Miniature Golf and Museum in Buda, which operates as the first-ever World War II themed mini golf course, is offering 50% off mini golf for veterans plus happy hour pricing on Nov. 11 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Kyle’s annual Veterans Day Parade will start at noon on Saturday, Nov. 12. The route will begin at Gregg-Clarke Park and travel along Center Street, ending at Front Street on the City Square. The parade will also be live streamed on Kyle10, the city’s YouTube channel, and Facebook page. Attendees are invited to enjoy the festivities at Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park for live music, market vendors and family friendly activities, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is weather permitting. More information on road closures and parking can be found at www.cityofkyle.com/veteransday.

Dripping Springs

12 Fox Beer Co. is holding back-to-back fundraisers this weekend in honor of Veterans Day. On Nov. 11 from noon to 9 p.m., the brewery is raising money for local veteran PTSD ketamine therapy sessions, with 20% of all merchandise sales going towards these sessions. Veterans will also get their first beer free. Live music will be provided by Josh Field Music and Gummies BBQ will be serving up barbecue. On Nov. 12 from noon to 9 p.m., the brewery is teaming up with several veteran-owned small businesses to help US13 honor fallen veterans, with a portion of proceeds going to benefit the organization. Along with food trucks, raffles and giveaways, Maui Brewing Company will take over some taps, and there will be live music from Richard Watson, Above the Law Band and Zach Willard Band.

The Dripping Springs Rotary Club will host its annual Veterans Day Dinner and Dance on Nov. 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Dripping Springs Distillery. Music will be provided by the Cornell Hurd Band. The event is free to all local veterans and their families.

San Marcos

Roughhouse Brewing is partnering with the Austin Veterans Arts Festival to bring an all-veterans comedy showcase, performed on the outdoor Lantana stage, on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and RSVPing is encouraged. All proceeds will be sent to various veterans programs through AVA disbursements. The brewery is encouraging a $10 donation, although it is optional. Event staff say that this content is not suitable for children.