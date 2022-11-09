Project aims to bring peace to domestic violence victims

By Brittany Anderson

KYLE — Something as simple as having a pillow to sleep on can bring a sense of comfort, security and peace, especially for domestic violence victims.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience domestic violence. Local efforts are being made to not just bring awareness to this, but provide victims with some relief in the form of a good night’s sleep — in hopes that they “find inspiration, empowerment and peace as they rest each day and night to strengthen their mind, body and soul, and help end their battle against domestic violence.”

Unforgettable Families and Friends, a Kyle-based organization that does a myriad of service projects around the community, held its Pillows of Peace event on Nov. 5 at Kohl’s in Kyle.

Since the event’s inception, thousands of pillows have been collected and donated to shelters across Texas and even other states.

For 2022’s Pillows of Peace, Unforgettable Families and Friends partnered with local organizations like the Kyle, Buda Kiwanis Club, Ladies & Gents Professional Hair Services and Kyle Police Department to collect new pillows for the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center and other local shelters, including the Southside Community Center in San Marcos and Salvation Army.

Cynthia Bentley, founder and president of Unforgettable Families and Friends, said that this effort would not be possible without the support the community gives.

While there were opportunities for residents to donate pillows at various collection points before the Nov. 5 event, many Saturday shoppers at Kohl’s left the store with a pillow or two — or more — to donate at the booth. Additionally, B&B Quilting of Buda handmade dozens of pillow cases to be donated alongside the pillows.

In total, over 300 pillows were collected and donated to the shelters. For more information on Unforgettable Families and Friends mission and upcoming events, visit www.unforgettablelives.org.