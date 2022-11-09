Rabid fox found near Wimberley

By Megan Wehring

WOODCREEK – A rabid fox was found in Woodcreek last week.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office warned the public through a social media post that a fox was found at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at the 1-10 residence block of Westwood Drive in Woodcreek – which is a small town on the outskirts of Wimberley.

The fox was later found to be positive for the rabies virus by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who may have come in physical contact with the fox to call the Animal Control Unit at 512-393-7896 or the DSHS Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

Officials also warned the public to not touch, pet or approach any fox.