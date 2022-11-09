Tigers commence UIL 6A volleyball playoffs

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Dripping Springs Tigers (38-13 record) opened the playoffs with a bi-district game over the Vipers from Vandergrift High School.

The Vipers were up 2-0 and the Tigers came back and eliminated the Vipers 3-2. All 5 games were close, but the Tigers prevailed and advanced.

On Nov. 4, in the area matchup, the Tigers played the Jaguars from SA Johnson High School. The Tigers, with a strong performance, shutout the Jaguars 3-0.

The Tigers will play the Dragons from Round Rock High School (33-12) in the UIL 6A Regional Quarterfinals on Nov. 8 at Toney Burger Center at 6:30 p.m.