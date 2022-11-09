Tigers get third shutout of the season over the Trojans

By Albert Sanchez

On Friday, Nov. 4, the Dripping Springs Tigers played their last district game against the Trojans from Anderson High School. This was the Tigers’ first year participating in the UIL 6A Division.

The Tigers finished in second place with a record of 9-1. The game was played at Historic House Park Athletic Facility on Shoal Creek Blvd.

During the team warm ups, AISD officials suspended the kickoff at 7:05 p.m. due to approaching severe weather. Due to heavy rain and lightning, the game kickoff was delayed for two hours and 15 minutes. The game eventually started at 9:45 p.m. and ended at midnight. The final score was DSHS 49 and Anderson HS 0.

The Tigers will open the playoffs with a bi-district game against Manor High School on Friday, Nov. 11 at Tiger Stadium.