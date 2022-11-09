WEF distributes more than $18K in teacher grants

By Megan Wehring

WIMBERLEY – On Nov. 2, the Wimberley Education Foundation (WEF) Grant Prize Patrol team knocked on classroom doors to distribute grant money to teachers.

The WEF’s annual Innovative Teaching Grant program opened at the beginning of the school year to Wimberley ISD employees, with the stipulation that the application program must benefit student achievement and is tied into the district or campus improvement plan.

Additionally, the WEF considers each proposal to the degree that it represents a creative or innovative objective for student academic performance. This year, the WEF distributed 10 grants across all four WISD campuses. The successful proposals were:

Wimberley High School

• $5,000 – Let’s Take a Walk Around Paris and See the Mona Lisa!

– Sponsors: Donna Gary, Greg Dydalewicz, Katie Zimmerman, Paige Blakemore, Jacqueline Johnson

• $3,000 – Music Stands (also to be used at Danforth JH)

– Sponsors: Adam Apolinar, John Winebrenner, Reese Spano

• $1,500 – Podcasting Equipment

– Sponsors: Lauren Reeves, Stephanie Breedyk, Greg Dydalewicz, Kate McNeely

• $1,000 – Project Runway

– Sponsor: Rhonda Riali

• $887.79 – Accessible Team and Individual Sports for Lifelong Fun and Health, Part 4

– Sponsors: Jill Johnson and Mercedes Carrillo

• $806.95 – From Seed to Smoothies – Schoolyard Smoothie Bus

– Sponsors: Jennifer Gold, Ryan Durkin, Jason Giesen

Danforth Junior High

• $899 – Sink for Science Lab

– Sponsor: Lindsay O’Gan

Jacob’s Well Elementary

• $3,562 – Outdoor Trail Fitness Area

– Sponsors: Michelle Wilkes, Alisha Ronshousen, Leigh Anne Slack, Jamie Thibodeaux, Robyn Rivera

Blue Hole Primary School

• $841.15 – Learning with Light!

– Sponsor: Juliet Long (PK-4)

• $551.77 – Boogie into Writing

– Sponsor: Latonya Rosborough (2nd)

To learn more about the Wimberley Education Foundation and how it supports the students of WISD, visit wimberleyisd.net/wef.