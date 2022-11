There were smiles all around as the city of Buda unveiled the new Basil Anthony Moreau Buda Welcome Center on Saturday. The building, which used to house the city library, has been vacant since Buda’s municipal complex was opened in 2018. While final touches are still being made, the welcome center is open for business. Pictured above, Mayor Lee Urbanovsky and Director of Destination Services Lysa Gonzalez, center, celebrate the cutting of the ribbon.