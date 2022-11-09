Wimberley maintains record, looks ahead to playoffs

By Amira Van Leeuwen

WIMBERLEY — After waiting nearly 40 minutes in a weather delay, the Wimberley Texans (10-0 overall, 5-0 district) blew out the Austin Achieve Polar Bears (2-8 overall, 0-5 district) in its final home game of district play 66-0 on Friday.

Wimberley Head Coach Doug Warren was proud of his team’s improvement throughout the season.

“They’ve fought hard all year long and to finish undefeated and district champs is pretty special,” Warren said as “We are the Champions” by Queen played in the background.

The Texans’ grueling run game was a hindrance for the Achieve defense. Wimberley senior Johnny Ball scored a 70-yard rushing touchdown to start the first quarter, and the PAT was good, putting the Texans on the board (7-0). In the second quarter, senior Cayden Heatly scored a 31-yard rushing touchdown, and the PAT was good as the Texans put the game away by halftime with a 49-0 lead. Senior Dane Hennessee and sophomore Ty Thames also contributed a touchdown each.

Wimberley’s pass game was just as lethal as Hennessee threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to senior Jack Boyle. Wimberley sophomore quarterback Cody Stoever also lobed a touchdown to senior Eli Dubuisson, who scored again for the Texans.

Wimberley senior Gage Tumlinson contributed 12 of the 66 points with one field goal and nine PATs.

The Wimberley defense maintained good coverage as the majority of Achieve’s passes ended up incomplete, along with two interceptions by senior quarterback Lane Patek and junior wide receiver and safety Wynston Burttschell. The defense also stayed aggressive, totaling eight sacks.

The District Champions will take on Young Men’s Leadership Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, in San Antonio at Alamo Stadium in the first round of playoffs.

“There’s a gold ball at the end of every week now, and so let’s go win another gold ball and extend the life of this team,” Warren said.