Art League hosts Veterans Art Showcase

Staff Report

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Art League is celebrating Veterans Day this year with a special art showcase including works from local veterans.

All submissions are from local artists who are veterans and make up a wide variety of works including paintings, sketch work, wood working, ceramics and more.

“I met many of the artists as they brought in their works to the Art Center,” said Art League President Gerald Kurten. “Getting to know a little about each artist, their medium, their motivations and their service was inspirational. I encourage folks to come to the reception, so they can share and honor these artists’ work and lives.”

San Marcos Art Center Gallery Director Nancy Brown said she was also pleasantly surprised at both the wide variety of the types of artwork and the artist demographics themselves.

“This show is a combined outreach effort in that about half the artists are Texas State students and half are community artists,” said Brown.

The show will be open to the public throughout November at the San Marcos Art Center, located at 117 N. Guadalupe St. Suite 101 in downtown San Marcos. Art Center hours run Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Saturday hours being 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.sanmarcosartcenter.com/veterans-art-showcase.