Camp David Retreat opens in Dripping Springs

Staff Report

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Camp David Retreat celebrated its opening as the newest adventure vacation location with an open house and ribbon cutting with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce last week.

Camp David Retreat is considered to be “the ideal place for families and friends alike to gather and make adventurous memories.”

The vacation rental offers two unique options. An authentic cowboy bunkhouse, with a full kitchen and two full bathrooms, sleeps 16 guests in the eight bunk beds, and a lone star lodge has four ensuite bedrooms, which can sleep up to 12 guests and includes a chef’s kitchen, two stylish lounging areas and an expansive wooden deck to host a dinner party and marvel at the sunset.

Owner David Jones had a vision of families coming together and having the opportunity to use all the unique outdoor spaces that have been created to their full capacity and making memories that last a lifetime.

Over the summer, this once humble home has been transformed into an outdoor lovers’ vacation oasis. The facility includes two nature trails, an obstacle course, a volleyball court, a basketball court, pickleball courts, yard games, a swimming pool and a hot tub.

Camp David Retreat is located at 4451 McGregor Lane in Dripping Springs. To book this property or to get more information, visit www.cdadventureretreat.com or email info@campdavidretreat.com.