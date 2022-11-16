See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Community gives to Buda’s Brightside

By

By Megan Wehring

BUDA – Water 2 Wine, located in the heart of downtown Buda, has displayed a Giving Tree to help friends at Buda’s Brightside have a memorable Christmas. 

Contributed Photo
The Giving Tree at Water 2 Wine Buda.

For the second year in a row, the community is welcome to grab an ornament from the tree and shop for gifts. Participants can buy as much as they would like from the wish list, which is written on the back of the ornaments, and bring the wrapped gifts back to Water 2 Wine or Buda’s Brightside directly through Thursday, Dec. 22. 

Buda’s Brightside, located at 205 Goforth Road, is a nonprofit aimed at empowering adults with developmental disabilities through expanded social experiences utilizing community inclusion, educational development and social enrichment. 

Executive director Christina Trevino said she appreciates Water 2 Wine owners Dane Aziz and Don Gottschalk for thinking of giving back to the nonprofit.

“I cannot express how awesome it was last year,” Trevino said. “[Our friends] were just floored. The room was exploding because they knew it was not a normal Christmas. [Dane] wanted to give them a bigger and better Christmas.”

Trevino said that in previous years, the friends of Buda’s Brightside would go to the dollar store to purchase gifts for their Secret Santa due to limited funds, but now, their Christmas is just a little brighter. 

“The community adding in, upping their gifts and experience is amazing,” Trevino said. “We are excited that they offered to do this again. We appreciate and love them so much!”

To find the Giving Tree at Water 2 Wine, visit 304 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, Texas 78610.

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

