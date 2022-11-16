Community gives to Buda’s Brightside

By Megan Wehring

BUDA – Water 2 Wine, located in the heart of downtown Buda, has displayed a Giving Tree to help friends at Buda’s Brightside have a memorable Christmas.

For the second year in a row, the community is welcome to grab an ornament from the tree and shop for gifts. Participants can buy as much as they would like from the wish list, which is written on the back of the ornaments, and bring the wrapped gifts back to Water 2 Wine or Buda’s Brightside directly through Thursday, Dec. 22.

Buda’s Brightside, located at 205 Goforth Road, is a nonprofit aimed at empowering adults with developmental disabilities through expanded social experiences utilizing community inclusion, educational development and social enrichment.

Executive director Christina Trevino said she appreciates Water 2 Wine owners Dane Aziz and Don Gottschalk for thinking of giving back to the nonprofit.

“I cannot express how awesome it was last year,” Trevino said. “[Our friends] were just floored. The room was exploding because they knew it was not a normal Christmas. [Dane] wanted to give them a bigger and better Christmas.”

Trevino said that in previous years, the friends of Buda’s Brightside would go to the dollar store to purchase gifts for their Secret Santa due to limited funds, but now, their Christmas is just a little brighter.

“The community adding in, upping their gifts and experience is amazing,” Trevino said. “We are excited that they offered to do this again. We appreciate and love them so much!”

To find the Giving Tree at Water 2 Wine, visit 304 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, Texas 78610.