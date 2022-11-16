Community joins beloved race director for Pie Run

By Brittany Anderson

KYLE — What started as a simple push to get people off the couch has led to a local effort of fitness, community and this weekend: pie.

For the Love of Go (FTLOG) is a 501(c)3 organization based in Kyle that puts on a variety of 5K/10Ks around Hays County. Its annual Pie Run was held over the weekend at Wallace Middle School and not even the chilly air could keep runners away. Of course, refueling coordinator Toby Porter was on hand with dozens of homemade mini pies, plus larger pies from H-E-B, to help warm runners up.

What made this race in particular so special, however, was that it was the first time FTLOG founder Jennifer Crosby was able to both direct and run in a FTLOG race, and she finished the 5K in 30 minutes to rounds of cheer and applause.

Crosby has directed nearly 200 FTLOG races, but it’s a rare opportunity for her to be able to both direct and run.

“Once the runners are off, there’s things that have to start to be prepared for them to come back. I can’t just turn my radio off and go run,” Crosby said. “My friend Andy challenged me to delegate [responsibilities]so I could run,” adding that she chose the Pie Run to direct and run in as this race is held in honor of her father James Baker.

In 2012, Crosby started a fitness club at Negley Elementary, where her son was a student. This came after Crosby, who would often run races with her husband and even run while pushing her son in a stroller when he was younger, was inspired to join the school’s PTA after she watched a 5K they put on.

“I was very lucky back then; who knew that one moment would change the course of my life for my community service?” Crosby said. “With the help of the excellent Negley PTA, we put on a 5K. I thought that would be it, but I started talking with them about leadership to focus on fitness in the community. … We started Fitness Club, and I thought, ‘This is where we’ll make an impact.’”

Soon after the race, others caught wind of her success. Neighborhood associations, churches and other schools started contacting her to help put on and direct their races.

Crosby filed paperwork to create FTLOG as a 501(c)3 in November 2013 and her friends that helped with the Negley 5K became the organization’s board members as they funded races out of their own pockets.

Today, they put on 32 volunteer-led races a year, many of which benefit local groups and institutions, like the Beat the Heat and Blue Santa Dam 5 Miler/5K races for the local fire and police departments, respectively.

FTLOG has also cultivated close partnerships with many local entities. Just recently at the Dam 5 Miler race in San Marcos, Bad Ass Foods of Kyle provided free pancakes for runners. Corporate sponsor H-E-B also covers “refueling” for runners at races with snacks like bananas and granola bars.

Crosby said that FTLOG operates like a “pay it forward” system, with everything they do being strictly based on donations, adding that one of the biggest components of FTLOG races is making the starting line inviting by ensuring that races are as “lean” dollar-wise as possible, so that as many people as possible are able to participate but safety, fun and fitness is not compromised.

“We feel like fitness should be free or cheap,” Crosby said. “It shouldn’t be financially difficult to get up off the couch.”

Some races like their Glow Run with Buda’s Brightside have helped FTLOG find ways to be more inclusive and get into the habit of adapting races to fit different needs. It has inspired Crosby and her team to push for a starting line full of “all different body types:” wheelchairs, walkers, those who are limbed differently, blind or deaf.

“Over the years, the number one thing I’m told when they find out what I do, is “Oh, I could never run a 5K,’” Crosby continued. “Great. Don’t run. Come walk. It’s just about getting off the couch. Yes, there are some who are ‘in it to win it.’ That’s how they stay motivated. But it’s the same for people that are just starting and trying to figure out what can be their motivation.”

For Crosby and the entirety of FTLOG’s mission, it all comes down to one word: community.

“It’s been really cool to meet so many people,” Crosby said. “I think back to my decision to join PTA and how different my life would have been if I hadn’t made that decision, because the friends and community contacts I’ve made have made me a better race director, a better employee in my job, a better friend … The only reason I’m able to do this is the people around me. I’m in it because I love my community.”

The next FTLOG race will take place in San Marcos on Dec. 10 for the Santa’s Jingle Bell Run 5K and Kids K. For more information on how to get involved and off the couch, visit www.fortheloveofgo.com.