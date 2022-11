Dripping Springs sophomore Jack Tyndall (No. 18) ran 35 yards and scored on the next play on a 2-yard run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. Reid Robinson (No. 63) and Jackson Key (No. 54) led the blocking. The Tigers won 69-14 over Manor on Friday, Nov. 11 and advance to the area round of playoffs. Dripping Springs will play Brandeis on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.