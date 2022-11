By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Adrian Fisher, a freshman cellist at Dripping Springs High School, was named the second chair in the UIL Region 18 Orchestra following his performance at the region competition.

Fisher is a member of Dripping Springs ISD’s top orchestra, Camerata.

He is also a student of Melissa Solomon and a member of her Cello Choir and Cello Quartet.

Fisher now advances on to audition for the All-State Orchestra.