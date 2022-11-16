Dripping Springs school district looks to future after bonds fail

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Voters did not approve any of the three proposed bond propositions totaling $481.13 million in the Nov. 8 general election.

Proposition A ($199.28 million) would have included the construction of a sixth elementary school, the expansion of Sycamore Springs Middle School, campus security updates, property for future district facilities and capital maintenance projects on old campuses. More than 48% or 9,494 voted for Prop A, while 51.7% or 10,167 were against, according to unofficial results.

Proposition B ($275.35 million) would have constructed a second high school in the district. Unofficial results show that 46.2% or 9,073 voted for Prop B, while 53.8% or 10,572 were against it.

Proposition C ($6.5 million) would have replaced all district technology devices. More than 46% or 9,103 voted for Prop C, while 53.6% or 10,501 were against it.

Three of the district’s eight campuses are over their capacity limits, DSISD stated in an email on Nov. 9, with two more campuses expected to outgrow their capacity next year. Over the next several months, district officials will work to understand why the propositions failed and develop plans to serve its growing student population so that it can continue to deliver the exceptional and personalized learning experiences for which the district is known.

DSISD will look at several tactics to help address district growth and current overcrowding at campuses including:

• Rezoning for elementary and middle schools

• Examining class size models (teacher: student ratio)

• Master scheduling

• Purchasing portables

• Long-range planning for future bonds