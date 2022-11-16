Dripping Springs signs 14 female student-athletes

By Amira Van Leeuwen

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Last Wednesday, 14 female student-athletes signed Letters of Intent on National Signing Day.

Taylor Anderson signed with Oklahoma State to play softball. Anderson was named the District 26-5A MVP after batting .583 with a school record of 59 stolen bases. She has also been named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State Team twice and was a TGCA All-Star in 2022.

Four Tigers committed to play volleyball: Emma Wegner, Ava Williamson, Mackenzie Plante and Natalie Arnold.

Wegner, who was part of the regional finalist team in 2021, will be playing at Randolph-Macon College in Virginia.

Williamson will be playing beach volleyball at Arizona State. This season, she has helped the Tigers go to the regional semifinals, registering 202 kills and 75 blocks.

Plante committed to Tennessee and has led the Tigers in kills over the past three years. As a senior, she has 497 kills, 440 digs and 68 aces.

Arnold has led the Tiger volleyball team to the regional semifinals this year with 108 blocks and 236 kills, ranking third. She was also named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Team after leading the Tigers with 110 blocks, ranking second with 49 service aces and finishing third with 299 kills.

Piper Price has committed to Fort Lewis College in Colorado to play lacrosse. Price is a four-year letter winner for the Tigers girls’ lacrosse program and has recorded 28 ground balls and 17 goals.

Dripping Springs also has several soccer commits including Ella Ruff, Riley Sisson, Taliyah Spain, Caroline Dill, Chloe Fredenburg, Hannah Gamez and Grace Payne.

Ruff signed with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She is a three-time second-team all-district honoree and a three-time academic all-district selection. Ruff was also a member of the 2021 state championship team.

Sisson is slated to play at Dallas Baptist. Sisson was named to the all-state team after scoring 10 goals and recording eight assists from the attacking mid/center forward position.

Spain is foregoing her senior season to enroll at Arkansas. She was a part of the 2021 state championship team and scored the go-ahead goal for a 1-0 win over Friendswood in the state semifinals.

Dill is slated to play at Oklahoma State. Dill was a three-year letter winner as goalkeeper for the Lady Tiger soccer program. In 2021, she was named the UIL All-Tournament Team MVP and Athlete of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Gamez signed to play at California Lutheran where she helped the team win three district titles. She was also named a 2021 National Hispanic Merit Scholar.

Fredenburg, a three-year letter winner at forward, signed to Montana State. Fredenburg was ranked fourth for Dripping Springs in goals scored with nine during the 2022 season.

Payne was named an honorable mention all-district selection in 2022 after totaling 14 points and tying for third on the team with eight assists.

In 2021 and 2022, Kanetzky earned her first-team all-district honors, which helped Dripping Springs to two playoff appearances, including the regional quarterfinals in 2022.