Dripping Springs to light up Mercer for Christmas

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – A highlight of the holiday season for the Dripping Springs community is back: Christmas on Mercer.

For the 18th year, the city of Dripping Springs is partnering with the Dripping Springs Lions Club to transform downtown into a winter wonderland of holiday cheer for the Christmas on Mercer event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The full-day celebration will feature arts and crafts, local vendor booths, holiday music, photos with Santa and activities for kids.

The annual Christmas tree lighting will take place at dusk on Friday, Dec. 2 and a holiday movie will follow.

Destination Dripping Springs’s annual Holiday Light Campaign is also underway to raise funds to go toward the purchase, installation and storage of the holiday lights and decorations displayed during the holiday season in downtown Dripping Springs.

Individuals and businesses in the Dripping Springs area can help make the holidays a little brighter by contributing a donation of $20 or more.

The campaign was started four years ago after receiving a grant from the Dripping Springs Community Foundation and many donations from residents. In the last three years, the support this campaign received from local businesses and the community was overwhelming and the DSVB is asking for support from the community once again.

This year’s goal is to raise $9,000.

For more information about donations for the lights campaign, visit https://www.destinationdrippingsprings.com/p/events/light-up-historic-mercer-street.

Christmas on Mercer details will be updated at https://www.cityofdrippingsprings.com/christmasonmercer.