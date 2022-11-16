Family plans Kyle billboard to raise fentanyl awareness

By Brittany Anderson

KYLE — One family is turning its pain into action in hopes of preventing even just one fentanyl-related death.

Noah Rodriguez, 15, was one of four children who died over the summer from fentanyl poisoning. Since his death, his mother Janel has been active around Hays County, sharing her son’s story with anyone and everyone who will listen. From local schools and events to collaborating with law enforcement at fentanyl presentations, her hope is that putting up a billboard in Kyle to raise awareness will be the big, bold message the community needs to understand the reality of the situation and prevent more deaths.

Janel’s plan is for the billboard to be located off exit 217 on I-35 by the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Kyle and say, “Fentanyl steals your friends.”

It will also feature the photos of the four children from the area who died over the summer, including Noah.

The billboard is lined up to start on Jan. 8 and run until April 7, but such a project comes with a price tag.

The total cost of the billboard is $5,400. Janel has set up a Venmo account and CashApp account for donations; they will need $1,800 for the billboard deposit by Dec. 5 and $3,600 by Jan. 7.

If you are interested in donating, money can be sent via Venmo @FentanylAwareness

Billboard and CashApp $FentanylAwareness.