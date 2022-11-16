High schools honor student-athletes on National Signing Day

By Amira Van Leeuwen

HAYS COUNTY — Thousands of high school athletic programs across the country recognized student-athletes choosing to further their academic and athletic careers on Nov. 9.

In Hays County, nearly 30 students signed letters of intent to commit to playing at the collegiate level.

Wimberley:

• Claire Valentine, Soccer, Angelina Junior College

• Emily Thames, Soccer, Angelo State University

• Addison Kirbo, Softball, Navarro College

Dripping Springs:

• Taylor Anderson, Softball, Oklahoma State University

• Natalie Arnold, Volleyball, Wofford College

• Caroline Dill, Soccer, Oklahoma State University

• Chloe Fredenburg, Soccer, Montana State University Billings

• Hannah Gamez, Soccer, California Lutheran University

• Erika Kanetzky, Softball, Creighton University

• Grace Payne, Soccer, Colgate University

• Mackenzie Plante, Volleyball, University of Tennessee

• Piper Price, Lacrosse, Fort Lewis College

• Ella Ruff, Soccer, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

• Riley Sisson, Soccer, Dallas Baptist University

• Taliyah Spain, Soccer, University of Arkansas

• Emma Wegner, Volleyball, Randolph-Macon College

• Ava Williamson, Beach Volleyball, Arizona State University

Hays:

• Crystal Creek, Volleyball, Academy of Art University (San Francisco)

• Madi Disu, Volleyball, Rhode Island

• Megan Disu, Volleyball, Rhode Island

• Mia Liscano, Softball, Northwestern State

Johnson:

• Kenzie Behl, Volleyball, University of Louisiana Monroe

• Lana Tello, Volleyball, Texas State University

• Sidney Kinnison, Track, University of Oklahoma

• Sophia Olivarez, Track, Belmont Abbey College

• Jaeden Burnham, Softball, Trinity Valley Community College

• Amia Torrez, Softball, Trinity Valley Community College

• Kylie Goad, Softball, Texas A&M International University

• Karis Hichey, Girls Soccer, Austin College

• Alexis Condega, Boys Soccer, Midwestern State University