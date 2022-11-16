Kyle hosts 2nd annual Veterans Day Parade

By Amira Van Leeuwen

KYLE — Hundreds of Kyle residents attended the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade, honoring local veterans at Mary Kyle Hartson Square Park at noon on Saturday.

The parade route started at Gregg-Clarke Park and traveled along Center Street, ending at Front Street of the square.

Nearly 30 organizations attended including the Kyle Police Department, Kyle VFW Post 12058, Scouts BSA Troop 812 of Kyle, Citizens on Patrol, Lehman High School Navy JROTC, AMVETS Post 115, City of Kyle Parks and Hays County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Community and the Kyle Fire Department.

Parade-goers were also invited to attend the city’s Market Day event once the parade ended when they could listen to live music and shop with local vendors.