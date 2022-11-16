SignatureCare South Austin celebrates facility

Staff Report

DRIPPING SPRINGS – On Nov. 3, SignatureCare South Austin held a ribbon-cutting celebration with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce at its new emergency care center located off Slaughter Lane and Mopac Expressway.

The facility offers patients emergency care 24/7. The emergency room is fully equipped to perform CT scans, X-rays and other diagnostic tests on both adults and children.

Emergency care for the whole family is SignatureCare’s specialty as it treats adults, teenagers and children.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit ercare24.com/austin.