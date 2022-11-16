Teachers of Tomorrow announces new scholarship program

By Megan Wehring

The nation’s largest alternative certification provider is accepting applications for its newest scholarship program.

Teachers of Tomorrow is looking for applicants for its New Teacher Scholarship for individuals interested in becoming a teacher. The organization will award up to 20 scholarships across several states it operates in including Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Nov. 30 and recipients will be announced in January.

While the deadline to apply is in November, applicants must also enroll in Teachers of Tomorrow by Dec. 15 to be considered. Other qualifications include completing the application form and writing a 200- to 300-word essay on what inspired them to choose a career in teaching and why they think it will be a worthy career.

“We are committed to helping individuals pursue a career in teaching,” said Trent Beekman, CEO of Teachers of Tomorrow, in a news release. “Teachers of Tomorrow is honored to provide scholarships to individuals across the country to help them follow their dreams and become full-time teachers through our alternative certification program. We will continue welcoming aspiring teachers into our program and assisting them in any way we can.”

Teachers of Tomorrow offers guidance and support for incoming educators throughout the entire certification process, while meeting the specific needs of each state. The organization works closely with candidates, school districts, HR representatives and campus principals to ensure they receive the best possible talent in their classrooms.

• 87% of principals surveyed in 2016 felt Teachers of Tomorrow candidates were prepared for their first year.

• Candidates are hired in high-needed areas including STEM, bilingual and special education.

• Fewer than 1% of all program completers hired in the classroom are denied the standard certification by their principal after completing their probationary year.

• To date, more than 70,000 teachers have been licensed through Teachers of Tomorrow.

Each scholarship winner has until Jan. 31, 2024, to become hired as a full-time teacher of record to obtain the benefits of the scholarship. The scholarship covers the entire program fee, which is up to $6,000, and does not apply to the enrollment fee or any other associated costs.

For more information about applying for the scholarship, visit https://www.teachersoftomorrow.org/new_teacher_scholarship/.