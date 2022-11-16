Login
Wimberley schools honor veterans
Staff Report
November 16, 2022
News
Wimberley
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Ken Strange, vice president of the WISD board of trustees, speaks at the Veterans Day ceremony held on Friday, Nov. 11 at Wimberley High School.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Students at Jacob’s Well Elementary School honored veterans last week.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Wimberley ISD Superintendent Greg Bonewald shares remarks at the Wimberley High School Veterans Day ceremony.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Students at Jacob’s Well Elementary School hold up a handmade American flag sign for a Veterans Day ceremony.
Jacob’s Well Elementary
Newsbreak
Wimberley High School
Wimberley ISD
Comments are closed.